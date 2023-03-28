1 of 50: Mazda rolls out limited edition BT-50 4x2 Black Edition

Over the years, there has been no shortage of special editions of the Mazda BT-50. There have been two Pangolin editions over the years, spanning two generations of the pickup. Now, there’s another special edition model that’s available for the BT-50.

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

No, it’s not another Pangolin Edition. Instead, it’s a value-packed model for the 4x2 automatic version. Dubbed the BT-50 4x2 Black Edition, it gets a host of additional features over the standard version at no extra cost. That said, you have to be quick because Mazda Philippines will only sell 50 units of this truck.

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

This being a Black Edition, it gets a bunch of gloss black highlights on the outside. The grille slats and grille surrounds are in black, and so are its 17-inch alloy wheels. And, well, that’s pretty much it.

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

There are more upgrades inside, however, For instance, the seats are trimmed in leather instead of cloth, and it gets grey accents with contrast stitching. The steering wheel is also wrapped in black leather, an upgrade from the standard 4x2 automatic BT-50. Last but not least, it gets “Black Edition” logos debossed on the front headrests.

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

Like all the other variants, the BT-50 Black Edition uses a 3.0-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder engine that makes 189hp and 450Nm of torque. It then shifts with a six-speed automatic transmission. Mazda says it can tow up to 3,500kg, and boasts a 1,000-kilogram payload capacity. Crossing floods will be little issue thanks to a wading capacity of 800mm.

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

As mentioned, the Black Edition is priced exactly the same as the 4x2 AT variant that retails for P1,430,000. That said, we'd love another special edition BT-50 to land here one of these days, and that's the beefy-looking XTR LE that's available in Australia.