Mazda BT-50 gets beefed up with SP Pro, Thunder Pro off-road ready variants

Ready to rock the trails
by Anton Andres | 4 hours ago
Mazda BT-50 SP Pro and Thunder Pro
PHOTO: Mazda
There is no shortage of special edition Mazda BT-50 versions around the world. Locally, we have the 4x4 Pangolin and the 4x2 Black Edition. But over in Australia, things are a little bit different. Over there, there are off-road ready variants that make you wish it was sold here too.

The most recent special edition BT-50 sold in Australia was the XTR LE. It’s got a chunky alloy bumper at the front with a sports bar at the back to give it more cred on the trail or on the road. But this time around, Mazda has leveled that it with a pair of new variants.

Mazda BT-50 SP Pro

Dubbed the SP Pro and Thunder Pro, these BT-50 pickups are far from cosmetic upgrade packages. These are real, trail-ready versions of the said pickup truck.

Mazda BT-50 SP Pro

Starting with the SP Pro, it features something called a ‘Nitrocharger’. It’s a shock absorber from Old Man Emu that features a twin-tube system that aims to give it better off-road capability. It also gets a 50mm lift kit, 18-inch alloys, and a grille-mounted LED light bar to illuminate the trails.

Mazda BT-50 Thunder Pro

But for those who want a little more visual punch, then the Thunder Pro is the BT-50 to get. It’s a bit like the previous XTR LE, but with more goodies. Like the XTR LE, is has a beefy alloy bumper at the front but finished in gloss black. On top of that, it gets additional underbody protection to prevent damage when hitting the trails.

Mazda BT-50 Thunder Pro

For added water wading capabilities, the Thunder Pro also gets a fender-mounted snorkel. Like the SP Pro, the Thunder Pro also gets a 50mm lift and Nitrocharger dampers, but it can also be adjusted depending on the demands of the trail. Topping off the goodies in the Thunder Pro is a gloss black sports bar and more powerful LED driving lights.

PHOTO: Mazda

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

