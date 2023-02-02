Mazda has unveiled the new eight-seater CX-90

Listen up Americans—your latest giant, three-row family SUV is here, and doesn’t it look good?

This is the all-new Mazda CX-9, built on the company’s all-new and inventively named ‘large platform’ and featuring seating for up to eight people. Although as you can see in the images below, you can also spec as few as six seats for maximum interior space.

PHOTO BY Mazda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO to revoke license of driver in viral San Miguel Ave. incident

MMC approves new system unifying traffic violations, penalties in NCR

Under that long, sweeping hood there’s a choice of two engines. The first is a 3.3-liter straight-six petrol that makes 335hp and 500Nm of torque (making it the most powerful mass-produced Mazda petrol engine ever, fact fans). That engine is paired with a mild-hybrid system that uses a small electric motor to smooth out gearchanges and drive the CX-90 at very low speeds.

However, if it’s more electricity you’re after then you’ll want the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes up the internal combustion half of a 319hp plug-in hybrid powertrain. Said engine is paired with an electric motor and a 17.8kWh battery to get to that power figure, while both setups get a new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

PHOTO BY Mazda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

So, what else do we know? Well, not that much yet if we’re honest. We’re told that the full-time all-wheel drive system on both models is rear-biased, and there’ll be the option of diamond-cut 21-inch wheels. The central infotainment screen inside measures 12.3 inches and the CX-90 also introduces a new exterior color for Mazda in the form of ‘Artisan Red’.

Any early thoughts, Internet?

More photos of the Mazda CX-90:

PHOTO BY Mazda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mazda

PHOTO BY Mazda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mazda

PHOTO BY Mazda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mazda

PHOTO BY Mazda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.