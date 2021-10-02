McLaren was so happy with Ricciardo’s Italian GP win they named a 720s after him

Good news for any Daniel Ricciardo fans in his home country that had their hearts set on a McLaren 720S—you can now buy a special Honey Badger edition (not its official name, sadly) courtesy of MSO.

Yep, McLaren’s road-going Special Ops division has decided to celebrate Danny Ric’s recent win at Monza with a limited-edition 720S. Imagine if McLaren/Merc had done that with Lewis Hamilton’s victories—there wouldn’t be any other cars on the road.

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Anyway, just three Daniel Ricciardo editions will be built, each featuring the same Papaya Orange and Burton Blue paint as this season’s MCL35M Formula 1 car. Looks rather good, no? There are also carbon-fiber sills adorned with Ricciardo’s signature, as well as a couple of Australian flags and his race number on the doors.

Continue reading below ↓

All three cars will be sold in Australia, and it’s unlikely they’ll get any performance enhancements, although the standard 710hp and 2.9sec 0-100kph time should be plenty...

PHOTO BY McLaren

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY McLaren

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.