The new 765LT Spider is McLaren’s fastest convertible yet

Missed out on the now-sold-out 765LT Coupe? Well, we have good news: Behold the McLaren 765LT Spider. Save for the retractable carbon hardtop, it is basically identical to the LT Coupe. And you can still buy one—McLaren is building as many Spiders as it did Coupes (765 for the whole world), and they haven’t entirely sold out. Yet.

McLaren’s fastest convertible yet uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 754hp and 799Nm of torque. The LT Spider claims the same 0-100kph time, 0-200kph time, and top speed as the LT Coupe: 2.8sec, 7.2sec, and 330kph, respectively. At 1,388kg, it weighs 49kg more than the LT Coupe, but 80kg less than a regular 720S Spider.

Most of that extra weight versus the LT Coupe comes from the one-piece carbon-fiber roof—which can be retracted in 11sec at speeds of up to 50kph—and its operating mechanism. The rear window can be lowered independently of the roof, so you can better hear the quad-exit titanium exhaust even when it’s raining. McLaren tells us the 765’s carbon-fiber ‘MonoCage II’ structure is so strong, no additional bracing is required for the Spider.

The LT’s dampers and active aerodynamics have been re-tuned for the Spider. We’re promised the “extra dimension of theater and drama offered by the convertible roof” makes the Spider “an even more immersive and compelling car to drive on the road” than the Coupe on which it’s based. Click on these blue words to read what the 765LT Coupe is like to drive specifically on public roads. Spoiler: It’s...intense.

Prices start at £310,500 (P21.7 million) before options, or around £30,000 (P2.1 million) more than the Coupe. And there are many options—such as MSO’s Clubsport Pack that “reduces overall weight and increases circuit performance.” Tempted?

