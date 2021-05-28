The McLaren Elva remains roofless, but it can now be spec’d with a windshield

Clever as McLaren’s Active Air Management System (AAMS) is, the hugely fast Elva is still perfectly capable of totally ruining your face.

To keep that from happening, you could simply leave your Elva tucked away in your garage alongside all the other incredible cars you never, ever drive. You could wear a full-face crash helmet. Or maybe you could ask McLaren to do you one with a windshield. Novel idea, we know.

Yup—McLaren will happily build you an Elva with a windshield, washer jets, sun visors, and wipers instead of its impressive but not infallible AAMS. The windshield-equipped Elva still does without a roof or side windows, and there is a slight weight penalty. Though it does without all the AAMS gubbins, McLaren expects the glass, wipers, and carbon surround to add around 20kg.

Built not just for owners who’d rather have a physical windshield, but also to actually make the Elva road-legal in certain US states, we’re promised its “dynamic performance and stiffness remain unchanged from the screenless car.” Tech specs haven’t been finalized, but we’d be surprised it if was any slower. That means 0-100kph in 2.8sec and 0-200kph in 6.8sec, en route to a 327kph top speed.

Only 149 Elvas will be built, each costing £1.425 million (P96.6 million) before options. Customers who’ve chosen to have a windshield will get their cars toward the end of this year.

How would you take yours?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

