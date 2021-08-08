According to McLaren, this Speedtail’s paint job represents optimal airflow

Welcome to McLaren Special Operations’ newest creation. Commissioned by McLaren Beverly Hills, ‘Albert’ is a one-off that pays tribute to the first “attribute testing prototype” Speedtail from 2018.

Why Albert? Well, back in 1992, one of the original McLaren F1 test mules was christened Albert after Albert Drive, the road in Woking where McLaren was based at the time. In 2018, McLaren revived the name for the first Speedtail prototype, pictured below. Originally fitted with a 720S front end, it was the first Speedtail driven on public roads.

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓

The new car’s Magnesium Silver (the same color as the first F1 show car) and Ueno Grey (the same color as the F1 GTR that won Le Mans in 1995) livery is a tribute to Albert’s camouflage vinyl wrap, which was designed to represent the optimal airflow over the bodywork. McLaren tells us this is “one of the most complex paint themes ever completed by MSO,” and that it took a whopping 12 weeks to finish.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓

Albert was originally built with a gloss carbon body, but on completion, it was immediately sent to MSO. First, the MSO guys spent two weeks masking (using over 2km of tape), then over the next six weeks, the car was completely disassembled and painted. The remaining four weeks were spent reassembling.

One of the last Speedtails built, Albert will make its debut at a cars and coffee event at Sunset Plaza in LA on August 8.

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY McLaren

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY McLaren

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY McLaren

PHOTO BY McLaren

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.