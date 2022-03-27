Mercedes celebrates 55 years of AMG with this special G63 Edition 55

You might call this a 2.5-ton, 577hp V8-powered anniversary present. You might also call it the Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55, largely because that’s exactly what it is.

Yup, who’s feeling old now? It’s the year of German performance division anniversaries, because while BMW’s M turns 50, AMG—founded in 1967 by a pair of former Daimler-Benz engineers—turns 55 in 2022.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

And while we’re promised “more birthday surprises” to follow in the coming months, one of them has crashed the party early. It’s a G63, after all. This special Edition 55 is available in either obsidian black metallic or bright white exterior paint. There are 22-inch AMG forged alloys finished in gray, and the fitment of both the AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package II. Sequels are always better, anyway.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:

This laughably enormous Hummer is probably the world’s largest SUV

Auction finds: This pristine ’97 Toyota Land Cruiser Collector’s Edition is *chef’s kiss*

Elsewhere, there’s Edition 55 lettering and badging, an interior trimmed in red and black, some steel door sill trim, matte carbon elements, and a few other appointments. Nothing spectacular, but then there’s the small matter of a not-so-small 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 up front doing a fine job of emancipating expensive petrol from its material form via the medium of 577hp and 849Nm of torque.

Continue reading below ↓

AMG boss Philip Schiemer is keen to look to the future of the G: “Just as the G-Class will lose nothing of its original character in its future all-electric variant, Mercedes-AMG is also ensuring the hallmark driving performance made in Affalterbach in its electrified future.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

“The departure into the next 55 years of the company’s history will certainly be as exciting and challenging as the task our company founders Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher set themselves back then.”

Continue reading below ↓

In Germany, the Edition 55 pack will cost an additional €17,850 (P1.02 million) on top of a G63, and it’s available until October. So, plenty of time to decide whether some fancy badging and a retrimmed interior is worth the additional outlay. Your call.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.