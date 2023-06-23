The new Mercedes-Benz GLC is now in PH priced at P5.19 million

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is officially available on the local market, with the lone GLC 200 4Matic variant priced at P5,190,000.

The 2.0-liter gasoline engine under the hood benefits from EQ Boost 48V mild-hybrid assistance. Peak output is at 200hp and 320Nm of torque, put down to the ground by all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. There’s an Off-Road driving mode here, but don’t be too ambitious—this is still a compact crossover.

The exterior has grown marginally in size compared with that of the preceding model, stretched by 15mm along the wheelbase (2,888mm) and 58mm from end to end (4,716mm). But it’s the interior that gets the bulk of the upgrades, starting with an 11.9-inch central display and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. If you want to minimize the finger smudges on the touchscreen, you can use the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice command to get the in-car multimedia to do your bidding.

Your road-trip playlist, which you can stream via Wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, will sound rich and crisp thanks to the 15-speaker Burmester surround-sound system. Notice that green ambient lighting on the dashboard? You can change it to 63 other available colors.

Safety highlights include active parking assist and brake assist. For when you’re away from the vehicle, Guard 360 incorporates anti-theft alarm, tow-away prevention, and parking collision detection.

“The new GLC is a culmination of years of dedication, of passion and innovation by Mercedes-Benz engineers and designers,” said Frankie Ang, chief operating officer of exclusive Mercedes-Benz distributor Auto Nation Group, at the launch event for the model. “The new GLC is bigger, sleeker, and sportier. [It] embraces its rough and ready personality in the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, and it promises an unparalleled driving experience that blends power and efficiency like never before.”

