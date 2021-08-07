The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG returns as the ultimate ‘Red Pig’ tribute

Welcome back, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG—we’ve missed you. This lovely customer racing V8 GT3 racing car is a one-off, built by AMG to celebrate 50 years since the equally lovely 300 SEL claimed a class victory in the 1971 Spa 24 Hours. This SLS and its younger AMG GT3 siblings were all revealed last weekend at the Spa 24 Hours.

Unbelievably, the SLS is a brand-new competition car—a 2021 model, no less—using literally the last full SLS bodyshell left in AMG’s Affalterbach warehouse. It comes with one of the finest naturally aspirated engines ever built by human hands, too, in the form of AMG’s 6.2-liter V8.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Freed of its air restrictors and hooked up to a “performance exhaust system,” the eight-cylinder not only kicks out 641hp, but also emits a sound that can be enjoyed “to the maximum.” If you’ve never been privy to what a 6.2-liter nat-asp V8 sounds like on a race circuit, get thee to a popular video sharing site and do what is necessary.

Because it celebrates a car nicknamed the ‘Red Pig,’ it’s been painted...red. The interior instrument panel has been fashioned out of graphite and comes with a plaque bearing the signature of AMG founder Hans Werner Aufrecht. Which is nice.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

There are red seatbelts, a seat with ‘50 Years Legend of Spa’ logo, AMG door logos in red, a ‘one-of-one’ badge, and graphite metallic matte chassis paint. The price for this one-off SLS—once again, literally the last SLS available from new—is €650,000 (P38.7 million) minus VAT. For that, you get a full-bore GT3 car.

Continue reading below ↓

Another pair of newer AMGs join the anniversary lineup, all with exactly the same spec as this SLS: red, graphite, 6.2, many horsepowers, and much noise and exclusivity. One is a 2016 GT3 racer bearing chassis number 100 and priced at €500,000 (P29.7 million), while the other is a 2020 car and costs €575,000 (P34.2 million).

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

Mercedes-AMG technical managing director Jochen Hermann said: “The special editions recall one of the most important milestones in AMG’s corporate history. The 24-hour race at Spa in 1971 stands as an example for the spirit of our brand: daring to take on the impossible, overcoming challenges, and convincing with performance.”

Let’s say you had the money, which of the three GT3 cars is it? The options are: a) SLS; b) SLS; or c) really, just take my money and give me the SLS.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.