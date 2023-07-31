2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class (tries to) channel its inner S-Class

There’s been a lot of talk about the Toyota Alphard lately. After all, the all-new model recently made its world premiere, and it’s even been spied in the Philippines already. Let’s just say it’s a good time to be in the luxury van market right now.

But there are those who want a different kind of luxury van. One that has a more, um, continental appeal and a three-pointed star. Well, it seems the folks at Mercedes-Benz have been listening as it presents the updated V-Class.

The new V-Class was teased back in May, but the German automaker just revealed the new look, along with a couple of technical updates to keep it fresh. But aside from that, Mercedes-Benz is also showing the new V-Class Marco Polo, Vito, EQV, and e-Vito. With that, the company says its midsize van portfolio follows the refocused business strategy.

All the vans receive new grilles with unique designs, depending on the model or variant chosen. Another design tweak seen in all models and body styles is the reshaped front bumper with smoother and more rounded corners. Mercedes-Benz even brought back the classic hood star for the V-Class, but that’s only available for the range-topping Exclusive design line.

Over at the rear, the van gets a reshaped bumper and newly designed LED lights with darker contours. The EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo also have a new chrome trim strip with Mercedes-Benz lettering at the rear. Lastly, there are new wheel designs with an aerodynamically optimized design in 17-, 18- and 19-inch sizes, along with five new paint colors.

While the exterior updates seem minor, the interior gets a major overhaul. For starters, the dashboard looks nothing like the one in the current model. The dash has been reshaped and adapts the company’s widescreen look that houses both the infotainment screen and instrument cluster. The center stack has also been redesigned with a slimmer and more minimalist theme. It also appears that the seats have been changed, likely to improve comfort. Some variants also get power ottoman seats and a new center console.

But it’s the Marco Polo edition that deserves more mention here. This special version of the V-Class is Mercedes-Benz take on the campervan experience. It comes with lounge seats (with seatbelts, of course), a swing out table, and loads of cabinets and storage spaces. The V-Class Marco Polo also has a mini kitchen that comes with a sink and a stove. As for the sleeping quarters, the Marco Polo’s roof pops up to reveal a two-person mattress.

There’s no mention of the engines, suggesting that these will be carried over from the current model. For reference, it’s a mix of turbodiesels with either 1.7 or 2.1-liters, all with varying horsepower and torque figures. It also seems that the EQS and eVito get a carryover electric motor.