Mercedes-Benz V-Class gets another facelift for 2024

Believe it or not, the current-gen Mercedes-Benz V-Class is now nine years old. It made its world premiere in 2014 and was introduced in the Philippines a year later. One of its main competitors is the Toyota Alphard, and the Japanese is due for a full model change this year.

So, how does Mercedes-Benz respond to that? By giving the V-Class a heavy nip and tuck for the 2024 model year. The new-look V-Class will be fully revealed towards the middle of 2023, but the German automaker has rolled out a teaser as early as now. It’s just one photo at the moment, but it shows a fair bit of detail.

Judging by the teaser photo, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class will have a heavily reworked front end. The headlights are reminiscent of those from the previous-generation S-Class, and the grille is much larger than before. Also new for 2024 is the front bumper which gets smaller corner air intakes and a redesigned apron. The hood appears to be carried over from the current model, and Mercedes-Benz kept the traditional hood star. We’re expecting a few design tweaks on the sides and rear end.

*Note: This is a pre-facelift model PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group



But Mercedes-Benz says there’s more to the facelifted V-Class than the exterior refresh. The German automaker says the van will also undergo interior and tech enhancements. It will come with the new MBUX infotainment system, so expect a major overhaul of its dashboard design and the addition of massive, tablet-like screens. Like before, the Mercedes-Benz van range will be split into two. The V-Class and electric EQV will be oriented towards shuttling passengers in luxury, while the Vito and eVito will be for commercial purposes.

There is no word on the powertrain options just yet. However, it is possible that the turbogas and turbodiesel options in the V-Class and Vito will feature mild hybrid technology. As for the EQV and eVito, the electric drive system might get a few tech enhancements to boost range and efficency.

