Mercedes has unveiled the new hybrid-only GLE, GLE Coupe

Mercedes has given its GLE and GLE Coupe SUVs matching facelifts for 2023, and the headline news is that every powertrain on offer in Europe is now a hybrid of some form.

We’ll run through said powertrains first as if we’re honest the rest of the updates are pretty standard for a mid-life update and aren’t massively interesting. Sorry, Merc.

Anyway, Mercedes does say that “most models now have more power than the previous versions”, which is never a bad thing. The diesels—a 265hp GLE300d and 362hp GLE450d—both use a 48-volt mild hybrid system, as does the 376hp GLE450 petrol.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Chinese Porsche dealer accidentally lists Panamera for sale at just P990,500*

Gallery: Philcoa now seemingly a ghost town after landmark spots shut down

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Then there are two ‘fourth-generation’ plug-in hybrid options—the GLE400e and the diesel-powered GLE350de—with both offering up to 109km of all-electric range. Oh, and you’ve still got the option of two AMG spec GLEs. They’re the straight-six engined GLE53 and the V8 GLE63S complete with 604hp. Crikey.

All GLEs come with four-wheel drive as standard and Mercedes has made some changes to the off-road modes, including the addition of a transparent bonnet feature that helps you place the car between obstacles. If you ever take it off-road, that is.

Things like the improved Driving Assistance Package and updated 360-degree parking camera will probably be used by GLE owners more often, and we’re told that there have been big updates to help you tow up to 3.5 tons with ease.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

As previously alluded to, there’s the usual facelift fare of new bumpers, fresh light signatures and new wheel designs too, while the AMG models get more standard equipment and a software update for the air suspension that supposedly helps with roll stabilisation.

Inside there’s new trim, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, chrome slats on the air vents, and new 12.3-inch dial display and infotainment screens.

What do we think, folks?

More photos of the new Mercedes-Benz GLE:

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.