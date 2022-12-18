This is the limited-edition Mercedes-Maybach S680 ‘Haute Couture’

Since Mercedes revived the Maybach brand in 2015, it has shifted well over 60,000 cars around the globe. As of 2021, they were selling somewhere close to 600 cars a month. So, this limited-edition version should fly out of the showroom nearly as quickly as the V12 powering it.
And it features a name nearly as long as the thing itself. Welcome to the – deep breath – Mercedes-Maybach S-Class ‘Haute Couture’. It takes a Maybach S680 as its base (6.0-liter V12, 604hp, 900Nm, 0-100kph in 4.5s, all the luxury), and showers layer upon layer of additional opulence.
Each car gets a two-tone paint finish, with ‘nautical blue’ up top and a rose gold tone for the lower section. Rose gold is a simply excellent color.
The wheels are blue too, and the surround lighting gets an ‘animated’ projection – open the door (get your driver to do it), and you’re greeted with animated Benz or Maybach patterns dancing on the floor via LCD tech.
Mercedes has deployed a “high-quality fashion-inspired” fabric throughout, again utilising blue, rose gold and gold shades. There’s crystal white leather on board too, mohair and linen floor mats, and of course the most important aspect of a car like this: rose gold coloured champagne flutes.
The MBUX gets a fashion makeover too – things like sparkling glitter clouds and “twelve different avatars” that are “elegantly dressed”. Truly, luxury is having your digital avatar decked out in a dinner jacket or gown. Buyers even get a special hand-made gift box.
“With a restricted limited run of 150 units, the special edition reflects our brand philosophy to occasionally release aspirational collectibles,” explains Merc design boss Gorden Wagener.
There's no word on price, but consider all the variables at play here and you'll, ahem, fashion some idea of how much it'll be.
This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.