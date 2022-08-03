MG is teasing a return to its roadster roots

There was a time when Morris Garages, better known by its initials MG, was synonymous with roadsters. Open-air sports cars like the MGA, MGB, and MGF once comprised the most recognizable bunch of the brand’s product line, and for good reason: They were incredible automobiles.

Under SAIC Motors, MG’s lineup has settled down quite a bit. The majority of the company’s focus has now shifted toward mass-market offerings like crossovers. But could a recent teaser dropped by the carmaker suggest a return to its roots?

MG Motors official UK Twitter and YouTube accounts have dropped a minute-long video of an upcoming roadster launch, and it looks like the vehicle may have the makings of a proper Mazda MX-5 competitor.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Nissan Kicks will start at P1.209-M in PH

New ‘proof of parking’ bill proposes 50k fine, revocation of LTO registration for violators

The footage shows off a sharp exterior design with flowing lines and a clean side profile, sleek wheels, and a retractable hardtop. Its taillights appear to be inspired by Great Britain’s flag as well. We’re also treated to a brief look at the car’s seats, which feature red and white upholstery.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

If you’ll recall, MG released a concept car called the Cyberster at the Shanghai Motor Show in April 2021. This new teaser may very well be a preview of the production version. An electric MG roadster? We’d be down with that—although the brand may have to come up with a catchier name.

And that’s about it as official information is concerned. Tell us: What are your expectations for this upcoming reveal? Would you like it to be an EV and would you be open to choosing this over something more established like the Miata?

Oh, and someone please tell the company’s marketing department that 1080p videos are a thing now.

MG roadster teaser

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.