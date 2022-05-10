Car News

This might be the cleanest R32 Skyline GT-R we’ve ever laid our eyes on

Agree?
by Drei Laurel | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Built By Legends
When it comes to cars, the term ‘clean’ can be slapped onto anything from a used car with a pristine record to a bang-up job restoring an old classic. Not as common is its use to solely describe a car’s aesthetic.

This R32, though? It’s clean, all right. And we mean ‘clean’ as in its look might be clean enough to turn even Marie Kondo into a Godzilla fan.

Say hello to the Mine’s R32 Skyline GT-R—completely torn down and painstakingly restored by Garage Yoshida and Mine’s to produce an uncompromising unit that “transcends the typical JDM tuner car mindset.”

What that means, we aren’t entirely sure. But it’s a piece of work, beginning with the exterior that underwent wet blasting, five layers of paint, and powder coat restoration for an ultra-white look that will give even a clean sheet of bond paper a run for its money. Adding some contrast to the appearance is a blacked-out tailpipe and dark Rays TE037 18-inch wheels with Mine’s wheel caps.

Other bits worth noting are stock R32 seats finished with custom fabric and black suede, a carbon-fiber hood, bumper, and spoiler, a custom shift knob, and a steering wheel wrapped in kappa leather and alcantara with a thicker grip.

This isn’t just about aesthetics, by the way. Mine’s promised more power and less weight, and it delivers. Under the hood is a 2.8-liter RB26 engine hand-built by the company’s master builder, Toshikazu Nakayama. It’s tuned to produce up to 641hp and 637Nm of torque with shifting duties handled by a five-speed manual transmission. The entire build is also 122kg lighter than the stock version.

Honestly, do non-stock Godzillas come any more desirable than this? Let us know what you think of this build in the comments.

More photos of the Mine’s R32 Skyline GT-R:

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

