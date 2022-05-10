This might be the cleanest R32 Skyline GT-R we’ve ever laid our eyes on

When it comes to cars, the term ‘clean’ can be slapped onto anything from a used car with a pristine record to a bang-up job restoring an old classic. Not as common is its use to solely describe a car’s aesthetic.

This R32, though? It’s clean, all right. And we mean ‘clean’ as in its look might be clean enough to turn even Marie Kondo into a Godzilla fan.

PHOTO BY Built By Legends

Continue reading below ↓

Say hello to the Mine’s R32 Skyline GT-R—completely torn down and painstakingly restored by Garage Yoshida and Mine’s to produce an uncompromising unit that “transcends the typical JDM tuner car mindset.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO extends registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 5

ICYMI: MMDA twice-a-week coding update, Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges

What that means, we aren’t entirely sure. But it’s a piece of work, beginning with the exterior that underwent wet blasting, five layers of paint, and powder coat restoration for an ultra-white look that will give even a clean sheet of bond paper a run for its money. Adding some contrast to the appearance is a blacked-out tailpipe and dark Rays TE037 18-inch wheels with Mine’s wheel caps.

Other bits worth noting are stock R32 seats finished with custom fabric and black suede, a carbon-fiber hood, bumper, and spoiler, a custom shift knob, and a steering wheel wrapped in kappa leather and alcantara with a thicker grip.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Built By Legends

This isn’t just about aesthetics, by the way. Mine’s promised more power and less weight, and it delivers. Under the hood is a 2.8-liter RB26 engine hand-built by the company’s master builder, Toshikazu Nakayama. It’s tuned to produce up to 641hp and 637Nm of torque with shifting duties handled by a five-speed manual transmission. The entire build is also 122kg lighter than the stock version.

Continue reading below ↓

Honestly, do non-stock Godzillas come any more desirable than this? Let us know what you think of this build in the comments.

More photos of the Mine’s R32 Skyline GT-R:

PHOTO BY Built By Legends



PHOTO BY Built By Legends



Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Built By Legends



PHOTO BY Built By Legends



Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Built By Legends



PHOTO BY Built By Legends



Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Built By Legends



PHOTO BY Built By Legends



Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.