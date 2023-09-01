Mini launches new Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition, Clubman Untold Edition in PH

There are a couple of new Minis in town, folks. Autohub Group and Mini Philippines have just launched the new Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition and the Clubman Untold Edition.

First up, the top down. This special Seaside Edition boasts snazzy colorways—the blue Caribbean Aqua and the light Nanuq White—with double decorative stripes all around. Subtle ‘Seaside’ letterings on the sides and the rear as well as the stylized ‘30’ logos highlighting the model’s 30th anniversary add more touches to the exterior.

PHOTO BY Mini

Powering this Mini Cooper is a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 178hp and 280Nm of torque. This engine lets the Mini get from zero to 100kph in 7.1sec. One of the main highlights here, of course, is the soft-top roof that’s operated automatically at speeds of up to 30kph.

This one is now available in our market for P3.72 million, and only 10 units will be sold here.

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

Second is the Clubman Untold Edition. Doesn’t quite roll off the tongue, does it? This special Mini features unique elements such as the paint, wheels, interior, and various interior and exterior accents.

Highlights here include the leather-clad cabin adorned by Sage Green accents and the special Untold spoke design on the wheels. Powering the Clubman Untold Edition is the same 2.0-liter turbopetrol found in the Cooper S Convertible.

Price for this special Mini is P3.8 million.

What do you think of these two new Minis? Scroll down below for more photos.

More photos of the Mini Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition:

PHOTO BY Mini

PHOTO BY Mini

More photos of the Mini Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition:

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

PHOTO BY Mini Philippines

