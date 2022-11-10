The Mitsubishi Delica Mini adds to the growing list of kei cars we want in PH

You kind of need to throw away the idea of size—or a generous amount of it, rather—when you’re talking kei cars. The entire point of the segment is to keep things practical by minimizing a unit’s floor space, so you’re limited when it comes to dimensions.

Still, no one said anything about kei cars not being allowed to look big. And this is something the upcoming Mitsubishi Delica Mini nails almost perfectly.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The latest addition to the Delica lineage is being marketed as a “small but tough” offering that can go anywhere while keeping all the practicalities its segment is associated with. Details remain relatively scarce, but it will have off-road capability courtesy of a 4x4 drivetrain.

It’s the looks, though, where this Mitsu really captures your attention. The brand says it was going for an SUV-like styling here, and while you can argue that the end result still looks largely like a kei car, you can’t deny it does look rather rugged.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The macho face is a great fit for the upcoming Delica’s boxy overall proportions, and the two-tone color scheme looks great on the vehicle, too. The black and green color option, in particular, reminds us of something you’d see on a Land Rover Defender.

Now, we haven’t had a look at the cabin yet, but we reckon it’s safe to say you can expect all the usual kei car sensibilities in there. By this, we mean customers can probably look forward to great use of limited space, as well as a clean and minimalist layout.

The Mitsubishi Delica Mini will be showcased at the 2023 Auto Salon and is expected to hit the market during the Summer of next year. Admit it: You want to get behind this thing’s wheel, too, don’t you?