2023 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Black Series costs P899k, limited to 150 units

The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is easily one of the country’s most recognizable sedans. That said, its design isn’t one we’d consider too sporty—even with the new Dynamic Shield grille designers slapped onto the face for the refresh.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines has done a good job expanding on the model’s appearance with special editions, though—the latest one being the 2023 Mirage G4 Black Series you see here.

The Japanese carmaker has announced that the vehicle can be had in the local market for P899,000. This will be a limited edition released restricted to just 150 units, though, so you might want to act fast if you like this look.

So, what do we have here then? Outside, the most obvious change is arguably the new red accent found on the Dynamic Shield grille. Then you have new 16-inch black alloy wheels, as well as blacked-out sidemirror housings. This variant can be had in two colors: Red Metallic and Titanium Gray.

You’ll notice a few changes on the inside as well. The floor and center console get new blue illumination, and there’s a center armrest, too. Pop the trunk open and you’ll also find a new luggage tray.

And that’s about it as far as upgrades are concerned. No performance enhancements here, as the sedan still comes powered by a 1.2-liter DOHC gasoline engine capable of up to 76hp and 100Nm of torque. Shifting is handled by a continuously variable transmission.

Again, this variant is limited to just 150 units. Given how popular the model is around these parts, we don’t expect this offering to be available for too long. Want one?

Photos of the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Black Series 2023

