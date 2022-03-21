The Mitsubishi Mirage is the latest to receive the Ralliart treatment

Mitsubishi’s Ralliart division officially made its comeback towards the end of 2021. However, it wasn’t exactly what we expected, as all we got were dressed-up models that remind us a lot of those GR-S Toyotas, and not all-wheel-drive, rally-ready machines.

Whether you liked the move from Mitsubishi or not doesn’t matter, though, because it looks like the carmaker is serious about creating more of these Ralliart models. The latest to receive the treatment? The humble Mirage.

This Mirage sports Ralliart side decals and mud flaps, with black over fenders and wheels to accentuate the exterior. The front grille, door mirrors, and rear spoiler have all been blacked, and the hatch also gets a blacktop roof to boot.

But, as expected, design upgrades are all that the Mirage Ralliart gets. Mitsubishi didn’t say anything about a new powertrain or an improved drivetrain or suspension setup. We can just assume that it’s still the stock 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine under this hatchback’s hood.

Now, this car looks neat, don’t get us wrong, but we’re still bummed at how the Ralliart badge no longer comes with high performance. Imagine the possibilities of a legit Ralliart-tuned Mirage—it might not be a GR Yaris rival, but we reckon it can at least get close to being a real hot hatch.

More photos of the Mitsubishi Mirage Ralliart

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

