Mitsubishi’s Ralliart is back and is not what we expected

Been waiting for the revival of Ralliart? Many of us are. Well, Mitsubishi has now marked the official comeback of its motorsports division with the launch of two new models: the Strada Ralliart and Montero Sport Ralliart.

What kind of special twist did Mitsubishi add to its two most popular models, you might ask? Decals. And exterior accessories. With new colorways. It’s an appearance pack, and that’s all there is to it. If you’re getting Toyota GR-S vibes from this, you’re not alone.

The Strada Ralliart is a low-riding pickup equipped with a front-bumper garnish and a red-accent bed liner adorned with the Ralliart logo. Red and black stickers also further accentuate the exterior. It can be had with a Jet Black Mica finish or a two-tone Solid White body finish with a black roof. The latter adds black side mirrors, door handles, gate handle, and rear bumper. It’s available in both single- and double-cab forms.

Looking at the Montero Sport Ralliart, it sports the same design elements as its Ralliart sibling. Red and black side decals, red mud flaps, and front and rear under garnishes with Ralliart logos make up the exterior. It can also be had with a Jet Black Mica exterior, while its two-tone finish is a White Diamond body with a black roof. The two-tone option adds blacked-out elements including the wheel-arch moldings, roof rails, sharkfin antenna, and tailgate spoiler.

“We are truly honored to bring back the Ralliart brand products to the fans of Mitsubishi Motors and Ralliart,” said Mitsubishi Motors Corporation president and chief executive officer Takao Kato. “Starting from these Ralliart special editions in Thailand, we are planning to introduce more of the attractive items sequentially. We are also considering some exciting activities in the near future, so that the fans can feel and enjoy our Ralliart spirit. Please stay tuned with our revived Ralliart, there is more to come.”

We’re holding on to that last sentence, because we sure hope there’s more to come from Ralliart than just these dressed-up models. What do you guys think?

