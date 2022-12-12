Report: Next-gen Mitsubishi Montero Sport may be more like the Pajero than Strada

The next-generation midsize SUV wars have yet to begin, but Mitsubishi is already giving the industry hints as to what it plans to do with the Montero Sport.

According to a report by Australia’s GoAuto.com.au, the Japanese carmaker might have its sights set on making its midsize SUV entry more similar to the discontinued Pajero than the Strada pickup.

In an interview with Mitsubishi chief of vehicle engineering development Hiroshi Masuoka, the website asked if the next-generation Montero Sport could potentially replace the discontinued Pajero somewhere down the line. The executive said that the Pajero Sport (known to us as the Montero Sport) “has that potential.”

“The sad news is that we don’t have Pajero for now, but we have Pajero Sport in some markets. How do we grow the Pajero Sport globally?” Masuoka said.

“Pajero Sport has the potential to be stretched, to grow more. Performance, comfort, the bodywork, and the powertrain itself. We believe the Pajero Sport has that potential,” he added, choosing not to elaborate on any potential powertrain options for the all-new midsize SUV.

While the Montero Sport has undoubtedly come a long way from being seen as “a Strada with an extended roof,” it still essentially uses the same platform as its pickup counterpart. How would you feel about the model distancing itself even further from the Strada? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

