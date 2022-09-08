Mitsubishi Ralliart is making its PH comeback at PIMS 2022

If you’re someone who has looked at neighboring markets’ Mitsubishi lineups receive Ralliart makeovers and felt jealous, dropping by the 2022 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) will probably be worth your while.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines has confirmed that Ralliart will be making its local comeback at next week’s show. The news was bared via a handful of short teasers posted on social media.

The Japanese car brand has yet to reveal exactly what the local Ralliart lineup will be comprised of, but based on what’s been shown, we think it’s safe to assume that at least the Strada and Montero Sport will be getting the treatment. A Ralliart version of the Mirage has also been revealed for other markets, but there has been no indication this will be making its way to our shores yet.

Don’t get your hopes up too high, though. As we’ve mentioned in previous reports, Mitsubishi’s Ralliart revival has so far been composed of units with enhanced aesthetics. No certified dirt-kickers yet, people. But hey, if you’re a buyer who’s simply looking to stand out on EDSA, this may be enough.

PIMS 2022 will be from September 15 to 18 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. The show hours will be from 10am to 8pm, and a ticket will set you back P200. Planning to visit?

Mitsubishi Ralliart teaser:

