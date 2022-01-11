Officially unveiled: Mitsubishi’s Vision Ralliart and other Tokyo Auto Salon concepts

In December 2022, Mitsubishi announced it would be showcasing a new Ralliart concept at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS). Well, we finally have a proper look at the vehicle, and if you were expecting something along the lines of Ralliart rides of old, you might be disappointed.

This is the Vision Ralliart Concept, which in Mitsubishi’s own words “brings together the company’s engineering and passion for Monozukuri (craftsmanship).” It’s a concept, all right. As to whether it screams Ralliart is up for debate.

Regardless, it still remains a promising proposition. The brand says this is a ride capable of performing in a variety of road and weather conditions. It also features some gnarly design bits, including ridiculous fenders, a massive rear diffuser akin to something you’d find in motorsport, and gargantuan 22-inch wheels.

On display alongside this beast will be Ralliart versions of the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander and Eclipse Cross. Don’t expect performance enhancements here, as these rides’ upgrades appear to be strictly aesthetic. But hey, Ralliart badging for the win.

Outside of the Ralliart brand, Mitsubishi’s 2022 TAS display will also feature a handful of neat kei-car concepts.

The K-EV Concept X-Style’s name might be a handful, but its premise is anything but. This one is an SUV-style kei car with an all-electric powertrain. The Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style is a similar proposition, albeit in the form of a van and with solo overlanders in mind.

Capping the lineup are tougher takes on the Delica and the Outlander in the form of the Delica D:5 Tough x Tough and the Outlander Wild Adventure Style, respectively.

So, is this what you had in mind when Mitsubishi hyped up the Ralliart badge for this year’s TAS?

