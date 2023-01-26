The 2023 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross will set you back P1.328-M in PH

We have some good news for those of you who’ve held back on buying the all-new Mitsubishi Xpander to wait for its beefier sibling: The 2023 Xpander Cross is now available locally.

With this, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) is giving buyers another variant of the popular MPV to go with. Its price starts at P1,328,000, with the cost going up depending on what exterior color you choose. Look:

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross

Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Blade Silver Metallic and Graphite Gray Metallic (Monotone) - P1,328,000 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Sunrise Orange Metallic (two-tone) — P1,338,000 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Quartz White Pearl (two-tone) - P1,353,000

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If you ask us, the extra P10,000 you’ll have to spend for the vehicle in Sunrise Orange is worth it—as you can see from the images in this article.

Anyway, don’t expect any changes to what’s under the hood. All Mitsubishi Xpander Cross units come powered by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 104hp and 141Nm of torque paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. That’s the same setup you’ll find inside the non-Cross Xpander.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Caused a crash for not signaling? In Malaysia, you can go to jail for that

New pedestrian stairs, linear park connected to Binondo-Intramuros Bridge now open

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

What you do get are a host of alterations, both inside and out, that give the vehicle a beefier and more premium overall package. The exterior flaunts black plastic cladding and aesthetic pieces redesigned to give off a more rugged appearance. The interior, meanwhile, features. And on the inside, components like the new four-spoke steering wheels and digital instrument cluster make you feel like you are inside a small SUV.

So, how do you think this thing stacks up against the likes of the Toyota Veloz or all-new Avanza? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.