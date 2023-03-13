Mitsubishi could be launching the hybrid Xpander next year

Reports about Mitsubishi’s plans to launch a new hybrid Xpander came out as early as November 2020. Several months after that, the company confirmed it when it revealed its future electrification plans, even going so far as saying the new model could launch in 2023.

We’re already in 2023, but there seems to be no Xpander hybrid on the horizon. Well, it might not be launching this year like what Mitsubishi had hoped for, but if the company’s new timeline is to be believed, the hybrid MPV could be unveiled next year.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

In a recent presentation, Mitsubishi confirmed that the Xpander HEV will be launched sometime between 2023 and 2025. Seeing as the carmaker will be revealing at least two more models before that—one of which could be the next-generation Strada—we’re not expecting the Japanese carmaker to release the new Xpander anytime this year.

What we can’t say for now is whether or not the launch of the hybrid Xpander will also be the introduction of the next-gen model. The MPV has been around for a while, and it’s only received a facelift so far. Even with the aesthetic changes, we still reckon it will start to show its age real soon.

If the hybrid Xpander does make its global debut next year, then we could probably expect its local arrival soon thereafter. We know a lot of you will be looking forward to that one.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

