Future Nissan Patrol previewed as the Infiniti QX Monograph

If there’s one SUV that’s due for a redesign, it’s the Nissan Patrol. The current model has been around since 2010 followed by a couple of facelifts in 2014 and 2019. Mind you, it’s still a good large SUV, but one cannot deny the fact that it’s well over a decade old.

But finally, we have a glimpse of the next-generation Patrol. This time around, it wears an Infiniti badge, at least for now. Say hello to the Infiniti QX Monograph Concept, and it’s essentially a preview of both the Patrol and its luxe’d-up counterpart, the Infiniti QX80.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Sharing of ‘underutilized’ EDSA bike lane by cyclists, motorcyclists being studied by MMDA

No number coding suspension on August 25 for FIBA Basketball World Cup opener

PHOTO BY Infiniti

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It was shown at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, and the company says it shows Infiniti’s new direction in design. There’s an even bigger and bolder front grille, accompanied by a pair of slim headlights. The nose of the Monograph hints at a blunter front end for the production model.

On top of those, it has something called "digital piano key" lighting that illuminates the top half of the grille with a sequential pattern. It’s unknown if it will reach production, but given that many luxury brands have an ‘opening animation’, there is a strong possibility.

PHOTO BY Infiniti

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

That said, we could expect the Patrol to have a unique front-end and rear-end treatment. Historically, the Patrol and QX80 (formerly known as the QX56) have significantly different faces, so it’s likely that the former could adapt a more angular design. However, the Monograph Concept could tell us more about the future Patrol’s sides.

PHOTO BY Infiniti

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

No wild angles or wacky character lines here. The concept SUV has gentle curves stamped on its fenders, doors, and quarter panels. Infiniti says it’s a minimalist approach, and it makes the SUV look even larger and more imposing. We could see those huge windows for production, but we doubt the frameless design will make it on the road-going version. As for the shape of the Monogram, it could be close to the versions of the Patrol and QX80 that will eventually hit showrooms.

PHOTO BY Infiniti

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There are no technical details for now, but previous reports say the redesigned Patrol and QX80 will no longer have V8 engines. That said, It’s probably no surprise since Nissan is following the downsizing trend. At the moment, a twin-turbo V6 is in the cards, along with the likelihood of e-Power down the line.