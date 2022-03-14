The end could be near for the gasoline-powered Subaru WRX STI

There had to be some sort of excitement among the Subaru faithful over the past few years after the carmaker unveiled the all-new BRZ and WRX. The WRX STI should logically be up next, shouldn’t it?

Well, we’re sorry to burst your bubbles, because Subaru won’t be building a next-generation WRX STI based on the all-new WRX’s platform. Heck, there’s even a chance that the next WRX STI we see won’t have an internal combustion engine under its hood.

“As the automotive marketplace continues to move towards electrification, Subaru is focused on how our future sports and performance cars should evolve to meet the needs of the changing marketplace and the regulations and requirements for greenhouse gasses (GHG), zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV), and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE),” said Subaru in an official statement.

The carmaker said that it will be “exploring opportunities for the next-generation Subaru WRX STI, including electrification.” Also, it mentioned that “a next-generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform.”

You could interpret those words differently and say that if Subaru were to build a next-gen WRX STI, it simply won’t be based on the all-new WRX’s platform but it could still have an ICE. But if you ask us, we think it’s really the end of the line for its performance car. Other carmakers are starting to electrify even their most high-powered cars, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Subaru does the same.

The rest of the statement reads: “The Subaru WRX STI and the STI brand represent the zenith of Subaru’s performance vehicles exemplifying Subaru’s unique DNA and rally heritage. As we look to the future, we also look forward to incorporating the essence of STI into our next generation of vehicles.”

What do you guys think?

