The Daihatsu Vizion-F could be the future of the Toyota Lite Ace

Even through the revived Toyota Lite Ace is a relatively new product in the Philippines, this particular generation isn’t exactly all-new. This version of the LiteAce is also known as the Daihatsu Gran Max, and it’s been around since late 2007. Granted, commercial vehicles don’t get full model changes as regularly as passenger cars, but the Lite Ace is no spring chicken either.

However, a concept shown during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show appears to preview the next-generation model. Dubbed the Daihatsu Vizion-F, it could well be the next small van that might spawn a Toyota version if put into production.

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

There is no word yet if it will be put into production just yet, but Daihatsu did say the concept vehicle is powered by electric. The company adds that the Vizion-F explored”new possibilities toward electrification of commercial vehicles”.

One could argue that the Vizion-F looks like a rebodied Gran Max/Lite Ace. Sure, it gets futuristic details here and there, namely the grille-less front end, LED headlights, and a lit-up badge. However, the windows, doors, and windshield appear straight from the van we see in showrooms right now.

As for technical, the Daihatsu VIZION-F concept electric car uses a battery with a capacity of 28 kWh and an electric motor that doles out 50hp. With that powertrain arrangement, Daihatsu claims this electric van is capable of traveling a distance of about 200km and carries a top speed of 100kph.

