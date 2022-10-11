Nissan has yet another looker with the refreshed Almera

It’s been nearly three years since Nissan first unveiled the all-new Almera. Does it feel old yet? For most of us, not really. The carmaker seems to think otherwise, though, as it has already given the subcompact sedan a facelift.

Nissan has now given us our first look at the new Almera before it officially makes its debut at the upcoming 2022 Miami Auto Show. Also called the Versa in the US market, the sedan sports a redesigned front fascia with a wide new grille. In case you’re wondering, that’s the updated V-Motion signature look—the chrome bits flanking the Nissan badge have been taken out, and accentuating trim on the grille and right below the headlamps was used instead.

Underneath all these, the Almera sits on new-look 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels that arguably look way snazzier than what we have in the local-spec N-Sport.

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO on viral dilapidated truck with valid registration: “Heads will roll”

Quick guide: What types of top boxes should be registered with the LTO?

In the US, the Almera gets a 122hp 1.6-liter in-line-four engine that can be had with either a five-speed manual or an Xtronic CVT gearbox. If this updated model were to arrive in our market, we bet it will retain the 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbopetrol that also comes with a five-speed manual or a CVT.

The updated Almera also comes with a host of driver-assist and safety features including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, lane-departure warning, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. All of these are also features available in our market.

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

What say you of the new Almera, readers? Is this something you’d like to see make its way to the Philippines? Frankly, we’ll just try to manage our expectations with this one—until it reaches ASEAN, we won’t get our hopes up.

More photos of the Nissan Almera 2023:

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.