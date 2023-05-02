The new-look Nissan Almera is coming to ASEAN this month

2023 is shaping up to be a strong year for subcompact sedans. Toyota has the all-new Vios, while Honda gave the City several changes under the skin. You can now add Nissan to the list as the updated Almera is finally coming to Southeast Asia.

Nissan Thailand recently announced the launch date for the new-look Almera. Its regional launch is set for May 11, 2023, and the Land of Smiles will be the first to get it. Of course, you already have a general idea of what it might look like, given that the North American version of the car was revealed late last year as the Versa.

PHOTO BY Nissan

So, what can we expect from the updated Almera? The Southeast Asian version might get a few tweaks on the bumper and headlights since the US versions need some modifications to comply with the country’s regulations. Other than that, what we see in the States could be largely identical to the model that will be sold in the region.

PHOTO BY Nissan

For the 2023 model year, the new Almera features a redesigned front fascia with a wide new grille that reflects the brand’s new V-Motion design language. The front and rear bumpers also get reworked, along with new wheel design choices. As for the interior, it remains largely identical save for a few trim changes.

PHOTO BY Nissan

We’re not expecting major mechanical changes from the 2023 Nissan Almera. The subcompact sedan is likely to carry on using the 1.0-liter, turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Power outputs will possibly stay the same at 99hp and 152Nm of torque. If the powertrain is carried over, we could expect the manual models to offer more torque over the CVT-equipped versions.