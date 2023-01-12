The new Nissan GT-R will be unveiled tomorrow in Japan

We’ve all been asking for this for a while, and now we finally have it: Nissan will be unveiling a new GT-R in Japan tomorrow, January 13.

There were no details revealed just yet. We’ve no idea about the powertrain or the design. Heck, we don’t even know if it’ll be called the R36 like how the Internet just assumed it would be all these years. We reckon it’s not going to be electric, at the very least, because the last time we checked, Nissan didn’t have any plans to electrify the GT-R just yet.

Nevertheless, we know you’re all just as excited as we are. We’re here wondering whether it’ll look anything like some of the renders we’ve shared on this space over the years. Will it still have a powerful V6 under the hood? Or has Nissan gone bonkers and built a bigger screamer for the next GT-R?

Only time will tell, folks. Just about 24 hours, to be exact.

New Nissan GT-R announcement:

