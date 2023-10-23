Nissan’s Hyper Tourer concept could be the Alphard’s future competitor

Nissan has revealed another concept bound for this week’s Japan Mobility Show, and it laughs in the face of yer lithe two-seat sports cars or socking great SUVs.

Because it’s a van. A socking great, angular, cabin-orientated, fully-electric passenger van built to enjoy journeys with friends and loved ones, or a space in which to conduct important business. Welcome to the Nissan Hyper Tourer concept.

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Admittedly, it could have been happier about its purpose in life. While one admires the striking exterior, its super sharp features (apparently styled to demonstrate “traditional Japanese beauty”) and stern face certainly make it seem upset about something. Perhaps it’s the high rear wing, a concession to sportiness in a vehicle more concerned with comfort.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Size comparo: How big is the Mitsubishi XForce versus the Toyota Yaris Cross?

The Suzuki Jimny has some pretty cool versions in Brazil

Indeed, Nissan says the EV minivan concept’s “high-energy density” battery, all-wheel-drive system, and low center of gravity give it flat acceleration and deceleration—no mention is made of cornering on the door handles. Probably because there aren’t any door handles.

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

There are only four seats inside (concept car 101), the front two able to swivel 360 degrees when in fully autonomous driving mode. The rear passengers can operate the satnav and audio using wearable displays, while there are lights in the overhead console featuring traditional Japanese patterns and an LED panel on the floor able to display imagery of a riverbed and the sky. Which, genuinely, sounds delightful.

Because it’s a concept car, there’s “an innovative AI system” able to monitor biometric signs like heart rate and breathing and...yes, okay, it’s a concept car. It’s absolutely allowed to be a shiny gold minivan with patterned wheels and electric four-wheel-drive and AI that can monitor brain waves.

PHOTO BY Nissan

It’s out there in the future, waiting for us to catch up. And it shows Nissan is thinking about a future with vehicles that laugh in the face of yer lithe two seat sports cars or socking great SUVs.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.