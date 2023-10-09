Daihatsu to showcase electric kei cars, new Copen concept at Japan Mobility Show

Daihatsu’s lineup for the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023 will run the gamut from sporty cars to utilitarian vehicles, but they have one thing in common: They’re all adorable. And we mean that as a compliment, because the brand—and Japanese carmakers, in general—have really mastered the balancing act between cutesy looks and superb functionality for their kei cars.

Daihatsu’s exhibit theme for the show is ‘staying close to our customers and enriching their lives.’ Perhaps that sounds more succinct and less awkward in Japanese, but the concepts previewed here are not the least bit awkward-looking. Here’s what Daihatsu will be showcasing at its Tokyo display.

1) Daihatsu me:MO

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

Nothing like a boxy little kei car to put a smile on your face, right? The me:MO is a battery electric vehicle (BEV)—one of four that Daihatsu will launch at the show. It’s 2,995mm long, 1,475mm wide, and 1,590mm tall, with a 1,985mm wheelbase. The writeup hints at a wide range of customization available for this vehicle, saying its “style and sense of enjoyment can be adapted to different stages of life.” Er...let’s see in two weeks’ time what that means exactly.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

2024 Isuzu D-Max shows its more aggressive face

Toyota wants to go to the moon with the FJ40-inspired Baby Lunar Cruiser

2) Daihatsu Uniform Truck and Uniform Cargo

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

Even these workhorses are cute. The Uniform Truck and Cargo have an external power-supply (V2L) function, which will allow it to power equipment or appliances used in mobile shops. Like the me:MO, both versions will be open to customization, but more for business use, in this case—think mobile coffee shop, delivery vehicles, or service vans.

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

3) Daihatsu Osanpo

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

A quick Google search revealed that ‘osanpo’ means a leisurely walk or stroll, and that’s what Daihatsu’s BEV roadster wants to evoke: open-air driving done leisurely, to make you feel as if you’re “walking through nature.” The designers must envision this to be driven far away from the city, then.

The Osanpo is 3,395mm long, 1,475mm wide, and 1,330mm tall, with a 2,440mm wheelbase. It rides higher than what is sportily ideal, so despite the super-compact footprint and very short overhangs, this does seem better suited to slower-paced journeys.

4) Daihatsu Vision Copen

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

The Copen is one of the most recognizable and beloved kei cars in the automotive world. We remember being positively chuffed when a GR Sport version came out in 2019—and the despair that followed when we realized we’ll likely never get to own one.

The Vision Copen follows the rounder, more cartoonish look of the first generation, as opposed to taking the direction of the current model, which looks like a child indignantly trying to prove it’s all tough and grown up. The engine listed in the press release is a 1,300cc unit powering the rear wheels. That’s bigger than the standard 660cc for kei cars, but Copens sold outside of Japan in the 2000s were powered by a 1.3-liter engine. And at 3,835mm long, 1,695mm wide, and 1,265mm tall, this is significantly bigger than the current Copen.