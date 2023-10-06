Car News

Toyota wants to go to the moon with the FJ40-inspired Baby Lunar Cruiser

Please make a real version for us mere mortals on this planet
by Greg Potts | Just now
Toyota Baby Lunar Cruiser concept with the original Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 in the background
PHOTO: Toyota
Toyota’s US-based design studio Calty (yes, the name is just a mash-up of the words ‘California’ and ‘Toyota’) is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, and its present to itself is this fantastic Toyota Baby Lunar Cruiser concept. Better than a pair of novelty socks, that’s for sure.

The BLC is “built to conquer rugged terrain on Earth and beyond,” says the Japanese carmaker, although it’s only a concept for now so it’s restricted to doing that in the virtual world.

Front quarter view of the Toyota Baby Lunar Cruiser concept

Still, it is an extremely cool thing. And despite the futuristic, extraterrestrial looks, we can clearly see the influences of the original FJ40 Land Cruiser. Pretty neat.

We’re told that Calty wanted to blend those classic 4x4 vibes with “the futuristic capabilities of an interplanetary exploration vehicle” and that the BLC also draws some of its inspiration from the real-life Lunar Cruiser that’s being developed by Toyota for the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Rear quarter view of the Toyota Baby Lunar Cruiser concept

There is some actual detail on the Baby Lunar Cruiser, too. We’re told it would be propelled by in-wheel electric motors, and that drivers would control the thing using dual joysticks rather than a steering wheel. There’s also a huge augmented-reality dash display and airless tires, because getting a puncture on the Moon is not ideal.

Would you like to see this thing on a lunar mission? Or perhaps Toyota might just fancy making a real version for us mere mortals on this planet? We can dream...

More photos of the Toyota Baby Lunar Cruiser concept:

Rear quarter view of the Toyota Baby Lunar Cruiser concept

Cockpit of the Toyota Baby Lunar Cruiser concept

Image of the Toyota Baby Lunar Cruiser concept

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

