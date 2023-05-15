Nissan Patrol Warrior teased again, could be the V8’s swan song

If there’s another SUV that’s due for a full model change, it would be the Nissan Patrol. It was first introduced in 2010 and saw two facelifts along the way. The Patrol received a major refresh in 2019, but chief rival Toyota responded to that giving the Land Cruiser a full model change in 2021.

For now, Nissan is sticking to its guns and keeping the current generation around for a little longer. But it has been reported that an all-new model is in the works. If that’s the case, the recently-teased Patrol Warrior might be the swan song of this generation. Granted, the Patrol Warrior was previewed way back in September 2022, but Nissan has released another one, and this time, it’s a video.

The video doesn’t show much other than a shadowy figure of the Patrol Warrior dancing around the Outback. It's a short 17-second clip, but Nissan says the SUV will be fully revealed in late 2023. It’s also worth mentioning the company Nissan collaborated with to make the Patrol Warrior possible. That company is called Premcar, and it was also responsible for the Australia-exclusive Navara Pro-4X Warrior.

PHOTO BY Premcar

Unlike the Navara Pro-4X Warrior, Premcar says it didn’t add more power to the Patrol’s 5.6-liter V8. While that might sound disappointing for some, the V8’s output of 400hp and 560Nm of torque should be more than enough to move this 2.6-ton SUV with ease. We can also expect a throatier V8 note thanks to the side-exit exhaust pipes, but power ratings remain unchainged. For the Patrol Warrior, Premcar focused on the Patrol’s undercarriage, applying major changes to the suspension, dampers, wheels, and tires.

PHOTO BY Nissan

As for the possible next-gen Patrol, a concept version might make an appearance by June as the Infiniti QX80. Other reports suggest that Nissan will drop the 5.6-liter V8 engine in favor of a downsized, twin-turbocharged V6. On top of that, Nissan recently said that it is developing scalable versions of its e-Power technology, opening the possibility of an electrified Patrol.

