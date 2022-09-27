The Patrol Warrior is gearing up to be one of Nissan’s most capable SUVs

Earlier this year, Nissan Australia teased that it would be beefing up the Patrol with the same ‘Warrior’ treatment it gave the Navara Pro-4X. Now, we finally have some idea what that vehicle will look like.

The Japanese car manufacturer has finally released a teaser for the Australian market’s Patrol Warrior. Developed in collaboration with Premcar, this iteration might shape up to be the model’s most intimidating iteration yet.

Nissan says that the Patrol Warrior’s upgrades will focus mainly on the SUV’s suspension setup and wheels. It will get improved ground clearance, a wider stance, and better handling, the brand says—alterations that will supposedly “make this vehicle the ultimate Warrior.”

PHOTO BY Nissan

That said, the Patrol Warrior will run on a familiar engine setup. Under its hood will be a 5.6-liter V8 mill capable of 400hp and up to 560Nm of torque.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that a Nissan Patrol Warrior is coming, and I have no doubt that it will be a huge success,” Nissan Australia managing director Adam Peterson said in a statement.

“The Warrior program, our collaboration with Premcar, has already proven immensely popular in Australia, and a new version of the already hugely capable Nissan Patrol is a vehicle I, like many Australians, can’t wait to drive,” he added.

And that’s it so far. Expect more to be revealed as Nissan gears up for the vehicle’s launch.

