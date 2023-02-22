The Nissan Terra is about to get a new Sport variant in PH

The Nissan Terra is about to get some mild upgrades in the Philippine market.

Nissan Philippines has just announced that it will be launching the new Sport variant of the midsize SUV this weekend. If you want to tune in, you can catch the event at 4pm on February 25 via the Japanese carmaker’s official local Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Details remain scarce, but an image of the new variant has already been posted on social media. So, what can we expect? Basically, the thing is a considerably darker take on the standard Terra VL.

It appears that the grille will ditch chrome accents and be blacked out instead. While it isn’t apparent because of the poor lighting in the teaser image, we expect the same treatment to be carried over to the rest of the exterior trim and possibly even the vehicle’s wheels. We wouldn’t be surprised if this variant also carries a slightly darker interior vibe, too.

Expect no changes to the Terra’s performance here, however. Chances are it will pack the same 2.5-liter turbodiesel and churn out 187hp and 450Nm of torque like regular Terra units.

So, how much do you think the new Nissan Terra Sport variant will go for? Let us know in the comments.

