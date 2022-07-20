New Nissan X-Trail with e-Power and e-4orce lands in Japan

Nissan’s e-4orce tech has come a long way, it seems. From controlled testing in the Leaf to making secure ramen deliveries, it has now made its way to the all-new X-Trail in Japan. But this four-wheel-drive system isn’t the only new addition to this crossover—it now also comes with e-Power.

The all-new Nissan X-Trail arrives sporting the second-generation e-Power system. Said system now uses Nissan’s VC-Turbo powertrain—the world’s first mass-produced variable compression ratio engine—as a generator to produce electricity for the e-Power system. This combination promises an even more powerful and quieter drive while maintaining high fuel efficiency.

The e-4orce all-wheel-drive system then enables maximum traction and precise control on all kinds of road surfaces and promises a smooth and comfortable drive. The e-Power system now comes as standard across the range, but the e-4orce drivetrain can be had as an added option.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Now, the X-Trail e-Power isn’t the only new model Nissan has introduced. The carmaker has gotten really busy in its home market as it has also launched the new Kicks e-Power with a new and improved four-wheel-drive layout.

The Kicks now also gets the second-gen e-Power system—a bit different from what we’ll be getting in our market next month—but without the e-4orce drivetrain. Its 4WD tech does promise enhanced precision and improved cornering, as well as better traction on tricky terrain such as snow.

Similar to the X-Trail, the Kicks e-Power also comes with a wide range of safety tech. And just like its bigger sibling, this one is also available in a number of colorways.

Thoughts, Internet? Which of these would you like to see make their way to our market?

Photos of the Nissan X-Trail e-Power 2023:

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Photos of the Nissan Kicks e-Power 2023:

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

