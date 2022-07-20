Car News

New Nissan X-Trail with e-Power and e-4orce lands in Japan

The new Kicks e-Power with a 4WD drivetrain also makes its debut
by Leandre Grecia | 5 hours ago
PHOTO: Nissan
Nissan’s e-4orce tech has come a long way, it seems. From controlled testing in the Leaf to making secure ramen deliveries, it has now made its way to the all-new X-Trail in Japan. But this four-wheel-drive system isn’t the only new addition to this crossover—it now also comes with e-Power.

The all-new Nissan X-Trail arrives sporting the second-generation e-Power system. Said system now uses Nissan’s VC-Turbo powertrain—the world’s first mass-produced variable compression ratio engine—as a generator to produce electricity for the e-Power system. This combination promises an even more powerful and quieter drive while maintaining high fuel efficiency.

The e-4orce all-wheel-drive system then enables maximum traction and precise control on all kinds of road surfaces and promises a smooth and comfortable drive. The e-Power system now comes as standard across the range, but the e-4orce drivetrain can be had as an added option.

Recommended Videos

Now, the X-Trail e-Power isn’t the only new model Nissan has introduced. The carmaker has gotten really busy in its home market as it has also launched the new Kicks e-Power with a new and improved four-wheel-drive layout.

The Kicks now also gets the second-gen e-Power system—a bit different from what we’ll be getting in our market next month—but without the e-4orce drivetrain. Its 4WD tech does promise enhanced precision and improved cornering, as well as better traction on tricky terrain such as snow.

Similar to the X-Trail, the Kicks e-Power also comes with a wide range of safety tech. And just like its bigger sibling, this one is also available in a number of colorways.

Thoughts, Internet? Which of these would you like to see make their way to our market?

Photos of the Nissan X-Trail e-Power 2023:

front photo of the nissan x-trail e-power 2023 in japan

Photos of the Nissan Kicks e-Power 2023:

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

PHOTO: Nissan

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

