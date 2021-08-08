Novitec’s N-Largo kit takes the Ferrari 812 GTS to Competizione-rivaling levels

“This is utterly spectacular to drive, an incomparable assault on the senses when you’ve flicked the manettino switch to ‘Race’ or ‘CT off’ and begun wringing out this engine like the grim reaper really is in pursuit of it.”

So said, um, us when we drove the Ferrari 812 GTS in 2020. While it’s not Ferrari’s final electric-free V12 supercar, it might be the last that’s moderately attainable, what with it not being limited-run like the 812 Competizione.

PHOTO BY Novitec

Continue reading below ↓

Let’s say you’ve got hold of one, then, but you have FOMO since the end-of-line special was announced and subsequently all sold out. Time to give Novitec a call for one of its surprisingly tasteful makeovers.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Novitec’s work has looked good in a guilt-free way for a while, but it’s still hard not to be a little shaken by an aftermarket supercar looking someway measured in its approach. And the dead rear-on view of its N-Largo kit for the 812—which is 70mm wider at the front, but a whopping 140mm wider round the back—is arguably right on the cusp of what constitutes ‘measured.’

PHOTO BY Novitec

Continue reading below ↓

We’re not afraid to say we like it, though. And alongside a slight power upgrade from an ECU remap—to 818hp, a tantalizing single horsepower shy of the Competizione’s output, but with Novitec freeing more torque for a 749Nm peak—it all ought to stave off any ill feeling from missing out on the 812’s official send-off.

Especially since Novitec has freed more exhaust noise, too, something we’re struggling to actually comprehend...

PHOTO BY Novitec

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Novitec

PHOTO BY Novitec

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Novitec

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.