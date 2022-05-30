Prodrive’s 400hp restomod of the Subaru Impreza 22B STI will cost P36.5-M each

The Prodrive P25 restomod will cost £552,000 (P36.5 million), Prodrive has confirmed to Top Gear. And to preempt your next thought, no, you don’t need both kidneys, anyway.

Big price for a big car. It of course pays tribute to the glorious Subaru Impreza 22B road car, and Prodrive is working on making it more powerful, lighter, and pointier than that iconic original.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

Explaining the price, a Prodrive spokersperson told us: “We’ve been working on the development of this car for more than 12 months already. It is bespoke: The engine, gearbox, drivetrain and suspension have all been developed specifically for the P25 using the latest technology.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The bodyshell has been extensively reworked with extensive use of carbon to make it lightweight, and we’ve applied all our motorsport experience to effectively give it the performance of a tarmac WRC.”

MORE SUBARU STORIES:

The all-new Subaru WRX will set you back at least P2.508-M in PH

Refreshed Subaru Forester with EyeSight 4.0 lands in PH with P2.068-M SRP

We know it’ll use a 2.5-liter flat-four boxer engine kicking out well over 400hp, hooked up to a six speed semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox. And Prodrive boss Dave Richards is confident this thing will be even better than its predecessor.

“We wanted to enhance everything that made that car so special,” he said, “by applying the very latest technology to create our own modern interpretation of a car that’s established a place in motoring history.”

Continue reading below ↓

You’ll see it first at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and after that? With only 25 cars being built at P36.5 million a pop, maybe not so frequently…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.