The new Porsche 911 Carrera T features a manual gearbox

You there! Been desperate to buy a brand-new Porsche 911 but furious that Stuttgart wouldn’t allow you to combine the basic 370hp Carrera engine with a manual gearbox?

What’s that? You desired a 911 with no back seats but resented having to buy the GT3? Well we’ve got good news, friend. The new 911 Carrera T is here, and it’s basically a lightweight version of the least powerful 992 coupe.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Honda ADV 160 is now in PH with a P164,900 SRP

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Hyundai Stargazer

In the olden days, we’d call this a poor person’s GT3. But we won’t now, for two reasons.

Firstly, it costs £98,500 (P6.4 million). That’s more than a bog-standard Carrera. This ain’t a poor person’s anything.

Secondly, the old 991 Carrera T was a pucker little hidden gem in the 911 lineup, low on weight and complication yet rich in feedback and fun. So this new version could be a sweet spot bullseye.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Row the seven-speed manual quickly enough and the Carrera T will get you and your one-and-only passenger from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds. If you’re in Germany, it’ll stroll down the autobahn at up to 291kph. But this is not a top-speedy kind of car. It’s a nerdy-details kinda car.

So, you get a limited slip differential as standard, with torque-vectoring capability to help the car pivot around a corner. The adaptive suspension is lowered by 10mm and you get a sports exhaust as standard, while options not allowed on the normal Carrera—like rear-wheel steering—are unlocked for the T.

Weighing in at 1,470kg, the T is also 35kg lighter than a normal Carrera with the PDK paddleshifters gearbox. Besides the lighter gearbox, that’s thanks to tweaks like thinner glass, a lithium-ion battery, and less soundproofing. A 911 that’s less golf club, and more club-racer.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

So, is this the 911 you’ve been waiting for? Don’t worry if not—there’ll probably be another new version next month…

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.