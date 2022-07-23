Porsche confirms an all-electric luxury SUV is on its way

In perhaps the least unsurprising news since the rather surprising success of the Cayenne, Porsche has announced it is to build another SUV. Only this one’s going to be fully electric.

Speaking at the company’s ‘Capital Markets Day,’ Porsche boss Oliver Blume said the upcoming all-electric SUV will be built at the company’s Leipzig production plant, which currently builds the Macan and the Panamera.

In particular, the new e-SUV will target the “higher margin segments” in a bid to “tap into new sales opportunities.” Talk of ‘higher margin segments’ rather suggests this will be a big SUV.

Porsche hopes the new EV will further the company’s stranglehold on the SUV charts. Last year Porsche shifted 301,915 cars, with the Macan taking the top spot (88k), and the Cayenne in second place (83k). And 40% of all Porsches sold last year were electrified.

PHOTO BY Porsche

So, there’s money to be made. “As an exclusive sports car manufacturer with the benefit of economies of scale from our cooperation with Volkswagen Group, we are in the sweet spot of the luxury automotive industry,” Blume added. “This results in structural growth opportunities for us.”

There’ll also be a fully-electric Macan, don’t forget, along with an electric, mid-engine 718 too. Indeed, Porsche is targeting 80% of cars it delivers in 2030 to be battery-electric. “Porsche is a leading player in the market for sporty SUVs and in the all-electric luxury car segment,” said Porsche CFO Lutz Meschke.

More news as we have it. As ever, if the SUVs allow space for Porsche to play with GT4s and GT3s and GT2s and so on, more power to ‘em. Right?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

