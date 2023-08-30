The 729hp Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is now Porsche’s most powerful Cayenne

After unveiling the refreshed Cayenne earlier this year, Porsche has announced new range-topping Turbo E-Hybrid versions of both the SUV and SUV-coupe thing.

The big news? Well, as you might expect these days, it’s a very big power figure. Heck, it’s 729hp and 517Nm of torque from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and electric motor combo. That’s enough for a 0-100kph time of 3.7sec and a top speed of 295kph.

Although if you want to go even quicker in your 2.5-ton hybrid, the new GT Package for the Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe drops the 0-100kph time to 3.6sec and ups the top speed to a frankly ridiculous 305kph.

That GT Package is being offered in the EU, Japan, and any other markets where the Cayenne Turbo GT is no longer available due to emissions regs. It’s only available on the Coupe and adds wider front wheels, standard ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber roof, a carbon rear diffuser, and the titanium exhaust system from the Turbo GT.

The adaptive air suspension (which is standard on all Turbo E-Hybrids) is also retuned to sit 10mm lower with GT-specific pivot bearings for increased camber on the front wheels. There’s also optional rear-wheel steering and Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) to add to the entry price.

That price is extremely punchy, with the GT Package-equipped car starting at €208,454 (around P12.8 million) in Germany. The ‘standard’ Turbo E-Hybrid in SUV form starts at €176,324 (approximately P10.9 million) and gets a bigger battery than the previous generation. That’s now a 25.9kWh unit that brings with it an increased electric range of up to 80km, while an 11kW onboard charger drops the time you’ll need to spend plugged into a wall box.

There’s styling that’s similar to the facelifted Cayenne Turbo models, too, while inside, you get plenty of screen action, sports seats as standard, and an alcantara-like Race-Tex roof lining.

So, what do we think folks? Looking forward to a hybrid Cayenne with almost 730hp?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.