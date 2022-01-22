These very special 911 Targas celebrate 50 years of Porsche Design

Porsche very obviously designs, well, Porsches. But did you know Porsche also designs watches, sunglasses, kitchen utensils, wireless speakers, trainers, sweaters and even ballpoint pens?

Built from the desire of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche to extend the design principles of the original 911 to other areas of human activity, Porsche Design first came into existence back in 1972. Which of course means 2022 is its 50th anniversary. And an anniversary means a missive fired from the Special Edition 911 cannon.

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

This particular missive takes the form of the new 911 Targa GTS you see above, dubbed the ‘Edition 50Y Porsche Design.’ Nothing spectacular—outside of the fact it’s a 473hp twin-turbo flat-six-engined sports car capable of 0-100kph in 3.5sec and a top speed of 307kph. Which, when you think about it, is quite spectacular.

It’s decked out in black inside and out, with ‘Sport-Tex’ checked center seat panels and a red clock hand inside. Porsche will only build 750 units, and each one will cost £144,360 (P10.1 million)—exactly £17,600 (P1.23 million) more than a ‘regular’ 911 Targa GTS.

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

However, of perhaps greater interest is the car that hasn’t got a price tag, which is the lovingly restored classic 911 Targa you also see above. That car, built in the year Porsche Design was launched, took two whole years to bring back to glory.

Apparently, the base 911 T 2.4 Targa was originally in ‘poor condition’ and missing some parts. No problem, says Porsche, because the plan was to completely upgrade the engine and chassis to a 911 ‘S’ 2.4 Targa, anyway. It now gets 187hp and mechanical fuel-injection, and is finished in the same color scheme as the new car (both reflecting the ‘Chronograph I’ watch that F.A. Porsche designed in 1972).

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

The old-timer gets side stripes, a platinum satin finish on the roll bar, matte-black lettering, and some anniversary badges, of course. The interior proved tricky, but Porsche’s in-house upholsterer utilized templates and test parts to get the checked seats just right. “With the aid of the new Sonderwunsch (Special Wishes) programme, we were able to implement the idea of a unique pair of vehicles,” explains Porsche Classic boss Ulrike Lutz.

You want the old one, right?

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

