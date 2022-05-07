Thought the Defender couldn’t get more badass? Here’s one inspired by the Chinook

Yes, it’s another restomodded Land Rover Defender, but as you might have guessed from the images here, this one is inspired by the iconic double-rotor Chinook helicopter, which somehow celebrated its 40th year of active service in 2021. How time flies. Geddit?

Slightly tenuous link between the two then, but we’ll let them off because the ‘Q40 Defender by Tecniq’ will be auctioned off at the Goodwood Revival in September to raise money for the Royal Air Forces Association.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

A huge amount of engineering work has gone into the restomodding, too. Underneath, the Q40 Defender gets the 2.3-liter turbocharged Ford EcoBoost engine from the four-pot Mustang, with a remapped ECU meaning 307hp and 432Nm of torque. There’s also an upgraded six-speed auto gearbox, plus all-new suspension, stiffer anti-roll bars, and an enhanced braking system all sorted by Brit firm TECNIQ’s Classic Racing department.

Tecniq apparently worked with 18(B) Squadron at RAF Odiham—the home of the Chinook—and the Defender’s exterior has been painted in gloss and matte dark green to match the camo of the helicopter. There’s plenty of carbon fiber on the Land Rover, too, although we’re not sure that’s reflected on the Chinook...

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Inside looks a little fancier than the heli as well, with four lightweight carbon-fiber racing seats upholstered in handstitched Bridge of Wier leather. And yes, they are sheepskin inserts and that’s a drinks fridge in the back. There’s also a new steering wheel, as well as a quilted roof liner and a redesigned center console. Oh, and that’s real-life Chinook webbing used to separate the cargo area from the rear seats.

What do we think of the Q40, folks?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

