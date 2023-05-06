Inverted’s Range Rover restomod has 450hp courtesy of a Tesla motor

A quarter of a million pounds (around P17.3 million) gets you comfortably into a shiny new long-wheelbase, V8-powered Range Rover SV with over 500 British horsies and some goodies. Or it gets you into a very shiny old electric Rangie with around 450 American horsies.

Welcome to British ‘regeneration specialist’ Inverted’s debut product, dubbed Inverted #001. While there’s the option of four-door and LSE models to choose from in the future, this first car takes the two-door Rangie as its base.

We’re told it was given a full restoration, stripping both the body and the chassis down to bare metal then building it back up piece by piece. And a big piece comes courtesy of Tesla—the car uses a reconditioned, low-mileage 80kWh battery and Large Drive Unit from the American carmaker. That means a total of 450hp and 600Nm of torque.

As such, the electrified Rangie is capable of 0-60mph (0-97kph) in around 5sec—scary pace for a dinosaur, you’ll agree. There’s a lot of fresh hardware on board to keep up: Inverted has fitted a new gearset, oil pump, and limited-slip diff, and has also uprated both axles and the brakes.

This first car apparently gets the “optional road handling pack,” too, which includes adjustable dampers, antiroll bars, and stiffer springs. Still 4WD, of course.

The company claims a max range of around 320km and the ability to handle up to 100kW charging, allowing for a 20% to 80% charge in 34 minutes at a rapid charging point. Minutes you could use to reflect on the fully refreshed interior. This car gets fancy leather and contrast tweed, while concessions to the modern world come via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, a big phat stereo, air-conditioning, better soundproofing, USB ports, and heated seats. Future cars, of course, will be fully customizable.

Indeed, Inverted plans on building a maximum of six cars every year (partly to ensure the project’s rarity), with each one taking 12 to 18 months to finish. “With a passion for the classic Range Rover and a desire to futureproof this iconic model and reduce environmental impact, I founded Inverted,” said Inverted founder Harry Millington. “As part of this ethos, I made the conscious decision to recycle and re-use existing Tesla batteries, rather than increasing footprint with carbon-intensive new modules.

“With no road tax, congestion, or ULEZ charges and zero emissions, our electrified Range Rover Classic offers effortless, comfortable, and reliable motoring in town or country,” he added. That’s right, a reliable old Range Rover.

You’ll pay for such boons, though. Each car starts from £270,000 (P18.7 million).

More photos of the Inverted #001:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.