The Rezvani Vengeance might be the toughest luxury car on the planet

No, what you’re looking at isn’t a unit out of a Command and Conquer reboot. This beast actually comes courtesy of armored vehicle specialist Rezvani, and it might just be the most absurdly beefed-up luxury car on the planet.

Just like the Tank and Hercules before it, the Vengeance has the exterior design to back up its moniker. The face features a smorgasbord of lighting units and a gargantuan bumper that’ll make mush out of anything dumb enough to stand in this thing’s path. The rear, meanwhile, boasts a single Cyclops-like taillight.

The base Vengeance runs on a massive set of 22-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires. It can fit as many as seven passengers, all of whom will be sitting on leather seats and surrounded by a premium, stealthy vibe. Buyers also have the option of a lighter interior color scheme if they want something less dreary to sit in.

Three engine options are available with this thing: The baseline offering is a 6.2-liter V8 with 420hp and 624Nm, you have a 3.0-liter I6 diesel with 277hp and 624Nm as the mid-level, and the taking its place at the top of the range is another 6.2-liter V8 capable of up to 682hp and a whopping 885Nm of torque.

As far as security is concerned, buyers are presented with everything from a center console safe and bulletproof glass to a smoke screen and a night vision system. Opting for the Military Package gets you all this and more, including a pepper spray dispenser, underside explosive protection, and even electromagnetic pulse protection. Sheesh.

Price starts at $249,000 (around P14 million). Again, that’s price ‘starts.’ Opting for anything other than the base unit will cost you significantly more. Might be worth it, though—at least if you count assassination attempts as among your everyday headaches.

More images of the Rezvani Vengeance 2023

