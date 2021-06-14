A very special Rolls-Royce has just been restored

Rolls-Royce claims that every vehicle it builds is special. We can’t disagree with that one. However, we do believe that some are more special than others.

Take a look at this: the Rolls-Royce SRH. This is a small electric car that the automaker built back in 2017 to serve children at the St. Richard’s Hospital in Chichester. Specifically, it transports young patients from the pediatric day surgery unit to the OR when the time comes for their operation. Rather than anxiously walking or getting wheeled into a theater, children get to drive and enjoy themselves prior to surgery. It’s similar to how Hyundai’s tiny EV is helping children at a hospital in Barcelona.

The company shared that the hospital requested to have its old transport vehicle, an electric plastic Jeep, restored. Rolls-Royce respectfully declined and opted to build the hospital a bespoke new car that’s up to the brand’s standards, and thus, the SRH was born.

Continue reading below ↓

The SRH features a bespoke fiberglass body shell reinforced with carbon fiber. It features a two-tone finish, with an interior comprised of a wooden seat with padded with medical-grade vinyl. Rolls-Royce says a number of components were individually created and handcrafted, including small elements like the 3D-printed dash, the wheel caps, and spacers.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

The SRH recently completed its first 100km where it ferried no fewer than 2,000 young patients, and it was just recalled to Rolls-Royce’s Global Center of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence in Goodwood for some much-needed servicing. There, it was restored to its original condition and has since returned to the St. Richard’s Hospital.

“Building the Rolls-Royce SRH for St Richard's Hospital was tremendously satisfying for all concerned. That it has been used so extensively and made such a positive contribution to so many children's experiences, makes it all the more rewarding,” said Rolls-Royce Motor Cars head of corporate relations Andrew Ball. “It was wonderful to see it back at the Home of Rolls-Royce and to have the opportunity to return it to its original, magnificent state.”

Continue reading below ↓

“The servicing of our mini Rolls-Royce is perfect timing as we transition out of Covid restrictions and begin to restore our pediatric surgical services. Once again, our youngest patients can experience the full use of the car as part of their journey to surgery,” said Day Surgery Unit sister Linda Collins. “This helps to take the emphasis away from the procedure they’re undergoing and focus on the unique experience of driving a genuine Rolls-Royce while being safely supervised through the hospital corridors. A huge thank you to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars for helping to keep our beloved little car in tip-top condition.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.