You’re looking at one of the first aftermarket-spec seventh-gen Ford Mustangs

Given the tire-smoking advertising that drifting champ Vaughn Gittin Jr. does for the Ford Mustang, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that his tuning company RTR Vehicles is one of the first firms to bring out a modifications package for the new seventh-generation muscle car.

Now, it must be noted that this is the RTR Spec 2. In previous years, RTR has taken the Mustang to Spec 5, so there’s clearly room to go a little more bonkers, but we’re liking the direction this is heading in.

PHOTO BY RTR Vehicles

PHOTO BY RTR Vehicles

The signature RTR grille is in place with extra lighting around the new intakes, and there’s more cooling all around thanks to the new front end and a fresh hood vent. Oh, and you can have the Spec 2 kit with any base 2024 Mustang underneath, as long as it’s a GT version with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. No messing about with EcoBoost four-cylinders here.

The Spec 2 also adds a new front splitter, side skirts, and a fantastic duckbill spoiler as extra aero, while the suspension is swapped out for an RTR Tactical Performance Suspension kit that’s lower and more adjustable than standard. There are new 20-inch wheels, too, plus RTR badging and a ‘Performance Shift Knob.’

PHOTO BY RTR Vehicles

PHOTO BY RTR Vehicles

The package doesn’t include any extra power, but each Mustang RTR does get a special dash-mounted plaque with Gittin Jr.’s signature, and presumably that instantly turns you into a pro drifter. Although perhaps don’t try that at home.

Prices kick off from $12,495 (around P700,000) for just the kit, and we’re told that it will be available as soon as new Mustangs hit dealerships this summer.

More photos of the RTR Spec 2 Ford Mustang:

PHOTO BY RTR Vehicles

PHOTO BY RTR Vehicles

PHOTO BY RTR Vehicles

PHOTO BY RTR Vehicles

PHOTO BY RTR Vehicles

PHOTO BY RTR Vehicles

PHOTO BY RTR Vehicles

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.